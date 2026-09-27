UP gang theft trail under scanner; police probe links to previous cases across Keralam

KOCHI: The recent arrest of 11 members of a burglary gang from UP has prompted the police to relook at what until now appeared to be unrelated thefts across Keralam.

Police are checking whether the gang, which flew into the state with the plan to survey and hit locations and fly back, could be linked to past thefts of copper and other materials taken from air-conditioners, generators, construction sites, unoccupied houses and other vulnerable locations from different parts of the state.

The current probe into the gang has shed light on how its members selected targets. Some members allegedly posed as construction workers, while others moved around as telecom technicians. Wearing telecom uniforms and yellow helmets, they allegedly travelled on motorcycles that they sent ahead via train, surveyed locations and noted down safe spots before returning to carry out thefts.

The gang came under the police radar after one of the accused, Rihan, 20, of Baghpat, UP, was allegedly caught attempting to steal from a telecom junction box in Thrissur last week while dressed as a technician, complete with a yellow helmet, and carrying a sack. A resident who grew suspicious alerted the police, leading to the arrest. During questioning, he allegedly revealed the involvement of 10 associates in Kochi and Kannur.

“Initial information suggests that they used different covers to move around without raising suspicions. At some places, they posed as construction workers and at others as telecom technicians,” a senior police officer said.

“They would spend a few days identifying locations and then carry out several thefts before leaving Kerala. Copper from generators and air-conditioners was among the materials they targeted, besides materials at construction sites and other vulnerable locations,” the officer said.