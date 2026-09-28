‘Dismantling’ the stolen-phone network, from Kochi streets to shadowy resale industry

KOCHI: A stolen mobile phone in Kochi can have a life far removed from the pocket from which it was lifted.

Police have encountered evidence of phones being moved outside the state after thefts. During the investigation into around 40 phones stolen at a 2024 concert in the city, police found links between the accused and mobile-phone spare-parts shops and service centres in Mumbai and New Delhi. Investigators believed the gangs were supplying stolen phones to such establishments, where they could be dismantled and their components sold.

Police now suspect some pickpocket gangs to be employing the same modus operandi: move the phone quickly, keep it off mobile networks and, where necessary, turn it into parts before it creates a trail.

The shift is significant because the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) has made it increasingly difficult to use stolen phones openly. Once its International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) code is blocked, a handset cannot be used on networks in India. People familiar with the trade say dismantling can therefore be safer than selling the phone. “The person who steals the phone is not necessarily the one who eventually makes money from it,” a police officer said.