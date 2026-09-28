‘Meet the Great Leaders’ features Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

KOCHI: The ‘Meet the Great Leaders’ programme for college students organised by Prof KV Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust saw students from over 19 colleges in the district having an energetic interaction with Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Inaugurating the session at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, the speaker said he was jealous of the students who have been given such an opportunity. “During my college days, things weren’t so easy. To be able to meet a veteran politician or a minister was considered to be a big hassle,” he said.

Later, Thiruvanchoor fielded questions that covered various areas, including education, transport, and the difficulties associated with the speaker’s post. The session provided the students with an opportunity to gain new insights into topics such as political thought, preservation of democracy, country’s economic growth, social development, and environmental protection.

Prof K V Thomas, trustee of Vidyadhanam Trust, Dr Fr Antony Thoppil, managing director of Albertian Institute of Management, and Monsignor Mathew Kallingal, vicar general of Verapoly archdiocese, graced the occasion.