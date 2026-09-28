P&T apartment owners in Kochi welcome demolition call, seek speedy rehabilitation

KOCHI: “We have been living here with a heavy heart and a disturbed mind for the past two and a half years. We feel betrayed by the people who we thought stood for us. The only way forward is rehabilitation in a way that we deserve.”

Those are the words of the P&T Apartment Residents Association secretary, Saritha, who and the other occupants of the ‘newly built’ apartment complex in Mundamveli have been beset with leaking sewage and cracking walls. The residents there have welcomed Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s proposition that the two buildings would have to be demolished as they were beyond repair and the work more expensive than their actual construction outlay.

The twin towers were inaugurated on September 2, 2023, by the then local self-government minister M B Rajesh to relocate the residents of the P&T Colony located on the banks of the Perandoor Canal in the Gandhi Nagar division of Kochi corporation.

The construction of the apartment complexes had begun in 2018 and was included as a Life Mission project. However, when the families who received flats in the apartments started a new phase of their lives there, the experience was shocking.

Sewage from the flats on the upper floors started leaking into those below. The septic tanks too were improperly constructed, leading to polluted surroundings. The ceiling of some of the flats developed cracks and the walls were not well-maintained either, the residents said.