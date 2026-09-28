Social media row turns violent at Puthotta in Kochi; three arrested for alleged murder attempt

KOCHI: What began as a social media dispute allegedly turned violent at Puthotta, with Udayamperoor police arresting three people on Monday for allegedly attacking a 38-year-old man with a sickle late on Sunday night.

The victim, Shiju, a resident of Puthotta, was talking with his friends near Kovilakam House around 10.45 pm when the accused allegedly confronted him.

According to the FIR, the attack followed previous enmity over a comment made by Shiju on social media concerning one of the accused. During the confrontation, the first accused allegedly attacked him on the head with a sickle.

The other two accused allegedly joined the assault and attacked Shiju on his chest, face and back. He sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The arrested persons were identified as Shijin, Shibin and Pranav, police said.

Udayamperoor police registered a case alleging attempt to murder and that the accused acted together in furtherance of their common intention. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and the alleged social media dispute that preceded it.