Kochi: School Kalolsavam set for ‘homecoming’ after two-decade break

KOCHI: After a long gap of 20 years, the commercial capital of Keralam is gearing up to host Asia’s largest arts festival for school students. As part of the run-up, the organising committee of the 65th State School Arts Festival will meet on Tuesday at the Ernakulam Town Hall.

The meeting, which will be inaugurated by General Education Minister N Shamsudheen, will see elected representatives, prominent citizens, heads of various departments, and representatives from teachers’ and students’ organisations interacting to ensure the smooth conduct of the grand arts festival.

According to an official with the district education department, Ernakulam has hosted the kalolsavam five times. “An interesting thing to note is that the first Kerala State School Youth Festival, or Kerala School Kalolsavam, was held in the district with SRV High School as the venue. That was in the year 1957. And the number of participants was 200,” she said.

The former name of the Kalolsavam was School Yuvajanolsavam.

“The person who introduced the concept of a school youth festival was Dr C S Venkiteswaran, who was the director of public instruction in Kerala in 1956,” the official said.