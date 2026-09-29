Rogue buses: Can Kochi flag repeat offenders before the next ‘crime’?

KOCHI: A complaint may be dealt with as an individual case. But what happens when the same bus or crew keeps appearing in police records? Kochi commuters want authorities to have a system that recognises such patterns and triggers closer scrutiny before another incident occurs.

The question has resurfaced after the Ernakulam Central police registered a case on September 27 following a complaint by a 59-year-old woman who was injured while boarding a private bus at the St Teresa’s College bus stop on August 31.

According to her statement, the driver allegedly moved the bus before she could fully board it. As the door was allegedly closed, she lost her balance and her left hand became trapped, causing fractures to her fingers and injuries to her palm.

What adds significance to the latest case is the vehicle’s previous enforcement history. According to police records, around 200 traffic violations were pending against the bus.

For commuters, the issue is therefore not limited to the latest incident. They want authorities to have a mechanism to identify vehicles and crews repeatedly figuring in complaints and cases and subject them to closer scrutiny.

“Identification cards may help identify the crew, but passengers want action against buses that repeatedly violate rules. If the same vehicle keeps figuring in cases, there should be a system to flag it for closer scrutiny,” said Suresh Nair, a commuter from Edappally.