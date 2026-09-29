Two held with hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.5 crore at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Customs officials at Cochin International Airport seized around 4 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, and arrested two passengers in connection with the smuggling attempt, Customs said on Tuesday.

The arrested were Shakh Zaved Ali, a native of Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, and Shivpratap Jaysing Sankpal of Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Ali had arrived from Bangkok via Colombo on Lankan Airlines flight UL 167 on September 28, Monday. During the subsequent investigation, Customs officials identified Sankpal, who had travelled on the same flight and allegedly assisted Ali in the smuggling operation.

Further investigation is underway to trace its source and establish whether others were involved in the smuggling operation.