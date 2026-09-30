By-polls: It’s UDF 2, LDF 1 in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The local body bypolls in Ernakulam district have seen the two major fronts – UDF and LDF – retaining their seats. In the by-elections held on Monday for four seats, the UDF won two while the LDF and the T20 accounted for a seat each.

UDF retained the Madaplathuruthu-East ward in Vadakkekara panchayat and the Ayyappankavu ward in Kochi corporation. LDF retained Puliyanam South ward in Parakkadavu panchayat, while T20 retained Kolenchery East ward in Poothrikka panchayat.

Among the wards that went to polls, Ayyanppankavu was in particular focus as it was earlier won by former deputy mayor Deepak Joy, who is now the Tripunithura MLA. While Deepak had polled 1,970 votes in the 2025 local body elections, current Congress candidate Ajithkumar A K’s vote share decreased by 478 votes. He polled 1,492 votes. Conversely, his opponent P K Usman of CPM increased the number of votes to 943 from what was polled by the independent candidate in 2025.

Expressing joy over LDF’s performance in the bypoll, V A Sreejith, leader of LDF parliamentary party in corporation, said the massive drop in UDF candidate’s victory margin in Ayyappankavu serves as a warning to the UDF-led corporation and state government.

“The bypoll results reflect the voters’ sentiments against the UDF administration, which has derailed Kochi’s development and made life miserable for the public since assuming office. The loss of votes suffered by UDF is the public’s response,” Sreejith said.

In the other two bypolls, UDF’s Jose Kunniyayodathu emerged victorious in Madaplathuruthu East and T20’s Deenamma Jacob triumphed in Kolencherry East, improving on the vote count from the last local elections. Jose, of the Congress, polled 611 votes, an increase of 32 votes.

By-election winners

Ayyappankavu: Ajithkumar A K (INC)

Puliyanam South: Sugandhi Joshy (CPM)

Madaplathuruthu East: Jose Kunniyayodathu (INC)

Kolenchery East: Deenamma Jacob (T20)