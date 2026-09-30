Textile industrialist B K Patodia dies at 81

KOCHI: Veteran textile industrialist and GTN Group chairman B K Patodia, who had served as president of Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 81.

Patodia’s association with Keralam’s textile industry dates back to 1966, when the Patodia family took over a spinning mill in Aluva. The group later expanded its operations and became a major player in the cotton yarn industry.

Patodia was known for his involvement in the development of India’s textile industry and represented the sector in various national and international industry bodies.

He served as chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council and Southern India Mills’ Association. He was also president of Employers’ Federation of Southern India and chairman of Joint Cotton Committee of International Textile Manufacturers Federation, Zurich.

He spent over five decades in the textile industry and was closely involved in development of cotton and yarn sector. He is survived by his wife Prabha and sons Umang and Ankur. His cremation was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.