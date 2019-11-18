Bengali actress and Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital with respiratory problem
Jahan elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.
KOLKATA: Bengali actress turned MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.
Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma."
"Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.