Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal schoolgirls sing lewd parody of Tagore song; video goes viral

As of now, the four have been allowed to appear for class tests, Depashree Roy, the headmistress of the girls' school, told reporters.

Published: 08th March 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A video of four girls of a reputed school in Malda, singing a crude parody of a timeless composition of Rabindranath Tagore surfaced on social media triggering criticism from various quarters.

The school authorities on Saturday said appropriate action will be taken against the four students of class 11.

As of now, the four have been allowed to appear for class tests, Depashree Roy, the headmistress of the girls' school, told reporters.

"The students and their guardians have submitted an unconditional apology. We will decide what kind of action will be taken against them after consulting the chief of the managing committee," Roy said.

In the clip that has gone viral, the girls in school uniform were seen bursting in laughter while singing a vulgar parody of a popular Tagore song.

An official of the school said the girls claimed they made the video for fun.

"They were severely reprimanded. We think they need counselling," the official said.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee condemned the incident and said, "We are committed to protect the culture of our state, the culture for which Bengal is known all over the world. We will ensure that a handful of youths are not swayed by decadent culture. They should also be careful about the use of social media."

The incident comes close on the heels of the incident during 'Basanto Utsav' at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata where a section of men and women who took part in the festival on Thursday ahead of Holi posed with cuss words written with colours on their bodies, photos of which went viral on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rabindranath Tagore Rabindra Bharati University Basanto Utsav
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp