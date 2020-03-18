STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19: Bengal officials to stay at home after coming in contact with officer whose son tested positive

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, a few other officials and some Group D staff at state secretariat 'Nabanna' and at the Home Department office in the Writers' Building were asked to stay in isolation at home.

Published: 18th March 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

A rickshaw puller wears a mask as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus in Kolkata Wednesday March 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A few senior West Bengal government officials, including Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, were asked to stay at home after they came in contact with an officer whose son tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday.

The officials came in contact on Monday with the woman officer of the home department whose son tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the UK.

They have been asked not to come to office till further instructions, sources told PTI.

Bandyopadhyay, a few other officials and some Group D staff at state secretariat 'Nabanna' and at the Home Department office in the Writers' Building were asked to stay in isolation at home, they said.

The home secretary's wife Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, who is the vice-chancellor of the Calcutta University, has also gone into isolation at home.

"This is a precautionary measure and those who came in touch with the woman have been asked to go in isolation at home," a senior official of the state government said.

The 18-year-old man, who recently returned from the UK, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the first case in the state.

He had gone to the UK for higher studies, and had returned on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alapan Bandyopadhyay Writers' Building Nabanna Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp