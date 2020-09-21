Actor, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after video chat app uses her photo without consent

By PTI

KOLKATA: Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion.

In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.

"This is totally unacceptable -- using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," Jahan tweeted.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter.