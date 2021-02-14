STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Eminent Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur missing for three days

After failing to trace him, his family lodged a complaint with the police, they said.

Published: 14th February 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur. (Photo| Twitter/ @irajha259)

Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur. (Photo| Twitter/ @irajha259)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Renowned Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur has gone missing from his residence in the northern part of the city for the last three days, police said on Sunday.

Thakur (72), who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a couple of years, went out of his residence in Italgacha area on Friday morning, family members claimed.

After failing to trace him, his family lodged a complaint with the police, they said.

"We are trying to spot him. Because he has speech difficulty due to his medical condition, it is difficult to locate him. We have also notified nearby police stations," a senior officer of Dumdum police station told PTI.

Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills.

Thakur is well known for translating many Bengali books into Maithili.

The septuagenarian has also edited important journals, 'Mithila Darshan' being the most recent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp