Home Cities Kolkata

India's first underwater metro in Kolkata likely to be completed by June 2023

The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

Published: 08th August 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Metro

Representational image. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The East-West corridor project, which will be India's first underwater metro service, is likely to be completed by June 2023, its executing agency Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) said on Monday.

The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

"Target for commissioning of the balance section from Sealdah to Howrah Maidan is June 2023," the KMRC said in a statement.

Of the total 16.55 km length of the project, 9.30 km length between Sector V and Sealdah is operational.

The remaining 7.25 km length is likely to be operational within less than a year's time, it said.

Completion of the project will bring a huge relief to lakhs of commuters as it will connect the busy Howrah and Sealdah railway stations as well as the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro at Esplanade.

Of the total 16.55 km length, the underground section is 10.8 km long, while 5.8 km is elevated.

The project, which was earlier slated to be completed by December 2021, has faced delays owing to accidents at Bowbazar in central Kolkata during tunneling work.

Several houses developed cracks during the underground work in May, nearly three years after a similar incident there.

On August 31, 2019, a tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer, leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation East-West corridor Kolkata Metro
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp