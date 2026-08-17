Heavy rains disrupt life in Kolkata, cause widespread waterlogging and traffic jams

Incessant rain triggered by a deep depression disrupted normal life in Kolkata and adjoining areas on Monday, with widespread waterlogging causing severe traffic snarls during office hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression over coastal West Bengal and the north-west Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Jharkhand across Gangetic West Bengal by Tuesday.

Haldia in Purba Medinipur recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 134 mm in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Monday. Digha recorded 113 mm, while Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas received 112 mm during the same period.