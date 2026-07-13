Streets for all, evictions for some

The displaced ones and their relocation

Large encroachment drives have been carried out since the second week of May. The initial demolition drive was carried out near Topsia-Tiljala belt of Kolkata, followed by large-scale eviction drives near major railway stations, including Howrah, Uttarpara, Bally, Sealdah, Dum Dum, Park Circus, Ballygunge, and Jadavpur. According to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Bill, 2014, before serving the notice period to the hawkers and street vendors, they should be given a rehabilitation space that will not compromise their profit share of business, which they used to gain earlier.

When asked about the alternate spaces, a fish seller from Uttarapara said, “We sit beside the debris of our shops. We have not been allotted any alternate space as of now. We have been given some time by the rail authorities to look for alternate places, and till then we are allowed to do our business only until 10 am.”

When asked about how his business has been affected, he adds, “I am facing severe losses from the past two months. During the morning, most people are in a hurry to catch local trains to their workplaces. People buy fish mostly after returning from work in the evenings, but we are not allowed to continue our business after 10 am.”

Another hawker, Ramkrishna Pandit, who used to sell lottery tickets at Sonarpur railway station, said, “When the BJP government came into power, they assured us that they wouldn’t demolish anything and told us that they would work for our development. But within a month, our shops were demolished. I used to stand near my 3X3 table and sell tickets to my customers. Today, my table lies there amidst the rubble, and I have to sit at home with no job. I want to continue the education of my two kids.”

Eviction drives are not new in West Bengal. It has happened during the Left and the TMC government regime also. One of the most discussed eviction drives was ‘Operation Sunshine’ conducted in 1996 by the CPI(M) government. The operation was spearheaded by the then transport minister Subhas Chakroborty and Kanti Ganguly. The move was intended to maintain the beauty of the city, as hawkers had been taking up spaces in Gariahat and Shyambazar. The Jyoti Basu-led CPI(M) government rehabilitated the hawkers from Gariahat to Sukantu Setu Hawkers Market.

"The Left government provided us with this rehabilitation place-Jadavpur’s Sukantu Setu Hawkers Market. Now, when we have chosen this government, they are demolishing our shops. I have seen three governments come and go in front of me. Oder sathe aamra dourate parbo na, amra sadharon manush, khete khawa manush. (We can’t run with the changing government; we are the common people, and we save each penny to afford a living),” says 65-year-old Kamal Saha, who has been a hawker in Jadavpur for the last 30 years.

When asked about the ongoing case in Calcutta High Court, Saha said, “We had, and we will continue to fight for our rights. I am 65-years-old. I don’t know how long I will be able to fight, but I will fight till my last breath.”