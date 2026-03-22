BJP candidate holds fish while canvassing in Kolkata's Bidhannagar, dismisses TMC’s non-veg ban allegations

KOLKATA: A BJP candidate on Sunday canvassed with a fish, a regular item in the Bengali diet, in his bid to invalidate the ruling TMC’s campaign that the saffron camp would ban non-veg food if they are voted to power in West Bengal.

The unusual campaign of Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay of the Bidhannagar seat quickly went viral on social media.

Holding the large catla fish while interacting with voters in Bidhannagar, Mukhopadhyay dismissed the TMC’s claim as false propaganda.

“Lies are peddled against us. We will eat fish, mutton and chicken according to our choice. I have come today with this fish, the ones sent as gifts to the groom’s house by that of the bride on the day of Bengali wedding,” he said.

Several TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have been consistently alleging that the BJP intends to interfere with Bengal’s food culture if elected to power in the state. They cite the crackdown on the sale of fish and meat in some NDA-ruled states like Bihar and Gujarat, especially during certain festivals.

Banerjee claims that the party does not understand Bengal’s cultural ethos.

The controversy gained traction following a directive in BJP-ruled Bihar regarding restrictions on the sale of fish and meat in open spaces, which the TMC cited to bolster its campaign narrative.

The BJP, however, has denied any such intent. Party leaders, including state President Samik Bhattacharya and union minister Sukanta Majumdar, have asserted that there is no plan to ban non-vegetarian food and that people’s food choices will not be interfered with.