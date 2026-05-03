Kalighat police station sees third OC change in 24 hours amid election-related transfers in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalighat Police Station has been changed again on Sunday, barely 24 hours after the previous officer took charge on Saturday.

Chameli Mukherjee, OC of Ultadanga Women’s Police Station, was appointed to the post on Saturday, replacing Gautam Das. However, within 24 hours, that order was revoked, and Balai Bag, the additional OC of Polerhat Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata Police, was appointed as the new OC of Kalighat.

Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata, appointed Bag to the post.

With this latest change, Kalighat Police Station has had four OCs in the past 36 days.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has carried out large-scale reshuffles in Kolkata and West Bengal police, transferring several officers after the announcement of Assembly election dates on 15 March in Delhi.

The first change in the post of OC of Kalighat was made on 29 March. The second change took place on 25 April, when controversial officer Gautam Das was appointed as OC of Kalighat.

On Saturday, Das was suspended by Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, after a controversial social media post surfaced, triggering a row just days before the announcement of counting for elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal on 4 May.

Chameli Mukherjee, who had earlier served as OC of Ultadanga Police Station, had taken over as OC of Kalighat Police Station before the latest reversal.