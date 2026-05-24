Minor girl allegedly drugged, gang-raped in Kolkata's outskirts; probe on to trace accused

A minor girl has alleged that she was drugged and raped by two men after being offered a lift in a car on the southern outskirts of Kolkata about a month ago, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at the Sarsuna Police Station, it was also alleged that the accused recorded the assault on video and later used the footage to threaten and intimidate the girl.

A senior police officer said the incident is believed to have taken place in April after the girl accepted a lift near Behala. He added that one of her acquaintances was also present in the vehicle at the time of the alleged crime.

"During the ride, the girl was allegedly made to consume a food item after which she fell unconscious. She later stated that she regained awareness at another place and realised she had been sexually assaulted," the officer said.

The FIR has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify the two accused, trace the vehicle allegedly used in the incident and verify the exact location where the assault took place.

"The victim's family approached police after some delay, as the girl was reportedly suffering from trauma. Statements have been recorded, and all angles are being examined," the officer said.

Police are also looking into the role of another girl mentioned in the complaint, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)