ED raids eight locations in Kolkata in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided eight locations in Kolkata as part of a money laundering investigation into suspected financial fraud involving the collection of crores of rupees from the public with promises of high returns.

The searches covered several premises, including locations in Tollygunge and along Sarat Bose Road in south Kolkata, a senior ED official said.

According to the agency, the funds were allegedly channelled into real estate development and other business ventures.

Officials are examining bank account details, financial records and transaction documents to trace the movement of funds and establish the possible involvement of individuals and business entities in the alleged irregularities.