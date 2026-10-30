Fire breaks out on 28th floor of Kolkata’s South City Complex, seven fire engines deployed

KOLKATA: A fire broke out on the 28th floor of Tower 3 at the posh South City Complex in Kolkata on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents, particularly those living on the upper floors of the 30-storey building.

Seven fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control within 50 minutes, fire brigade sources said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire was spotted around 9.30 am in a storeroom of the South City apartments, located along Prince Anwar Shah Road, near the complex’s sprawling shopping mall in the southern part of the city. Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and brought the blaze under control.