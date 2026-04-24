11-year-old Gurukul student in Lucknow beaten to death; manager, aide arrested for murder

LUCKNOW: An 11-year-old boy, a student at a Gurukul in Lucknow, was found dead just seven days after admission, with his family alleging that his body bore multiple injury marks when it was brought home.

The victim, Divyansh, was admitted to the Ramanuj Bhagwat Ved Vidyapeeth Gurukul in Lucknow on April 15. He was staying there when his family received news of his death on April 22.

According to police sources, the boy died due to excessive beating by the Gurukul manager, Kanhaiya Lal Mishra. He, along with his girlfriend Harshita Sonia, was arrested late on Thursday night after an FIR was lodged against the manager and an unidentified person.

Harshita is accused of destroying evidence and sending other disciples home.

Sources said that Divyansh’s father, Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, a resident of Gauraiya village under Maharajganj police station, had enrolled his son at the Gurukul after being told that free Vedic education was provided there.

According to the family, Divyansh spoke to his sister on the phone on Tuesday night. However, the next morning, the family was informed that the child had passed away.

When Divyansh’s body reached home, his parents raised concerns after noticing several injury marks. They alleged that he was thrashed with a cane, with around 39–40 deep injury marks on his body.

The family also claimed that his hands and legs were tied with ropes and that he was subjected to severe torture.

Suspicion deepened after the Gurukul operator, Mishra, informed the family over the phone that the child had fallen down the stairs.

However, instead of taking the boy to a hospital, Mishra allegedly brought the body to Kanpur in a car and left it outside the victim’s house before fleeing. An unidentified driver was also present with him at the time.