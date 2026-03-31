Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke scare

LUCKNOW: An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, where a full-scale emergency was declared on Monday evening after a Mayday call by the pilot.

Flight IX 1523 was travelling from Bagdogra in West Bengal to Delhi. It was flying above the Ghaghara river in Ambedkar Nagar district at around 4.58 pm when the pilots claimed to have detected what they believed to be smoke emanating from the aircraft’s avionics panels in the cabin and immediately informed air traffic control.

Upon detecting smoke, the pilot made a ‘Mayday’ call to Lucknow Air Traffic Control. After the Mayday call, oxygen masks were provided to the passengers.

After receiving permission for an emergency landing in Lucknow, the aircraft landed safely at 5.17 pm. Since then, the flight has been parked at Lucknow’s Terminal 3.

The flight had 148 passengers and crew members on board, and all were safe. Many passengers were sent to Delhi on other flights, while some were accommodated in hotels in Lucknow. Security and technical teams are investigating the aircraft.