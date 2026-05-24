DU student alleges gang rape by three men in Lucknow after being persuaded to get off train

LUCKNOW: A 19 year old woman from Jaunpur, who was pursuing her first year graduation course at Delhi University, has alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by three men repeatedly over four days at a rented accommodation in the posh Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.

Two of the three accused belong to the survivor’s village in Jaunpur district and were known to her.

According to the complaint, the survivor was persuaded by one of the accused to get off a train in Lucknow while travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi.

The woman initially lodged a complaint with the police at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi. A zero FIR was registered there and later transferred to Lucknow Police on May 23.

Lucknow Police subsequently registered a case under charges of gang rape, wrongful confinement, causing hurt by poison, and criminal intimidation against two named accused and one unidentified person. Four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Narrating the sequence of events in her complaint, the survivor said she had travelled to her native village in Jaunpur during the holidays and left for Delhi on May 15.

She alleged that after boarding a train from Jafarabad railway station that night, she contacted an old acquaintance, Shivam Yadav (20), through messages during the journey.

According to the complaint, Shivam met her at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow along with another man identified as Sunny Yadav (19). She got off the train after they persuaded her to break her journey in Lucknow.

The survivor alleged that the two men took her in a cab to a room near a private hospital in the Sushant Golf City police station area.

According to the complaint, she was given cold coffee after which she began feeling drowsy. She alleged that she was then sexually assaulted multiple times during the night of May 15 and 16.