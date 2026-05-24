DU student alleges gang rape by three men in Lucknow after being persuaded to get off train

LUCKNOW: A 19 year old woman from Jaunpur, who was pursuing her first year graduation course at Delhi University, has alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by three men repeatedly over four days at a rented accommodation in the posh Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.
Two of the three accused belong to the survivor’s village in Jaunpur district and were known to her.
According to the complaint, the survivor was persuaded by one of the accused to get off a train in Lucknow while travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi.
The woman initially lodged a complaint with the police at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi. A zero FIR was registered there and later transferred to Lucknow Police on May 23.
Lucknow Police subsequently registered a case under charges of gang rape, wrongful confinement, causing hurt by poison, and criminal intimidation against two named accused and one unidentified person. Four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.
Narrating the sequence of events in her complaint, the survivor said she had travelled to her native village in Jaunpur during the holidays and left for Delhi on May 15.
She alleged that after boarding a train from Jafarabad railway station that night, she contacted an old acquaintance, Shivam Yadav (20), through messages during the journey.
According to the complaint, Shivam met her at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow along with another man identified as Sunny Yadav (19). She got off the train after they persuaded her to break her journey in Lucknow.
The survivor alleged that the two men took her in a cab to a room near a private hospital in the Sushant Golf City police station area.
According to the complaint, she was given cold coffee after which she began feeling drowsy. She alleged that she was then sexually assaulted multiple times during the night of May 15 and 16.
She further alleged that on May 16 she was assaulted again by the second accused and that the assaults continued over the next two days, including by a third unidentified man who was brought to the room.
The survivor alleged that she was issued death threats if she resisted or spoke about the incident.
The complainant said she was later taken back to Charbagh railway station, where a general ticket was purchased for her and she was left on the platform on May 18. She stated that she later boarded a train and travelled to Delhi.
During the journey, she informed her family and contacted Railway helpline 139, following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted.
According to the complaint and police documents, Railway staff met her on arrival at Anand Vihar Railway Station on May 19 and took her to Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi for medical examination.
Police records referenced in the case file stated that the medico legal case (MLC) recorded an alleged history of sexual assault by three men in Lucknow on May 16 and 17 on multiple occasions. The records also noted that the complainant alleged that she had been intoxicated with an unknown substance in Lucknow.
The records further stated that counselling support was arranged through a Sakhi One Stop Centre counsellor.
According to Delhi Police records, medical samples were collected, sealed and taken into possession as evidence.
Based on the complaint and counselling report, Railway Police at PS Anand Vihar Railway Station registered Zero FIR No. 85/2026 under Sections 70(1) (gang rape), 123 (causing hurt by poison), 127(3) (wrongful confinement), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against Shivam, Sunny and an unidentified person.
According to Delhi Police, the alleged crime scene falls under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow, and the case papers were forwarded there for further investigation.
The complainant told police that she could identify the two named accused and the third unidentified suspect if produced before her, and sought strict legal action against them, according to the case records.
According to Additional DCP, South Zone, Vasanth Kumar, an FIR under the same sections mentioned in the zero FIR was registered afresh at Sushant Golf City police station.
“Our preliminary probe has revealed that Shivam and Sunny both belong to the victim's village in Jaunpur. Five teams have been formed to arrest them and their family members are being questioned to ascertain their possible hideouts,” he said.
He added that Sunny worked as a delivery executive with an e-commerce company, while Shivam worked at a coffee shop and had known the survivor for the past four years.