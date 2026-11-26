A major fire broke out in the parking area of Sahara Shahar in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar on Thursday evening, prompting the deployment of 15 fire tenders, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 6.30 pm, following which fire personnel, led by the chief fire officer, rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control, and firefighters were engaged in dousing the remaining flames, an official said.

There was no information about anyone being trapped in the incident, the official said, adding that local police personnel were also assisting in the operation.

Eyewitness accounts and visuals from the area indicated that flames rose high above the site, while a thick plume of smoke was visible from a distance, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

In a statement later in the evening, police said the fire broke out in a building, apparently used as an office, near the boundary wall inside the premises, which had been sealed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Police personnel entered the campus with the assistance of private security guards deployed by the civic body, it said.

Senior police, municipal and electricity department officials also inspected the site and coordinated the response. No casualties were reported, and the situation was brought under control, police said.

Earlier in the day, another major fire broke out at a shop selling firecrackers and mattresses in Sector 3 of Jankipuram Extension in the city. The fire triggered repeated explosions of firecrackers for nearly two hours, officials said.

Three fire tenders and local police personnel were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control after an operation lasting around two hours. No casualties were reported, police said.

A sprawling private campus with lush greenery adjoining the Gomti, Sahara Shahar was established as part of the business and real estate operations of the Sahara Group, founded by late businessman Subrata Roy Sahara.

He later faced prolonged legal proceedings over funds raised from investors, culminating in his imprisonment in 2014 following Supreme Court proceedings in the investor-refund case. He died in November 2023. The property faces legal challenges.

(With inputs from PTI)