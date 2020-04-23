STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

The people who were in close contact with a COVID-19 patient would be evacuated so that further spread of the infection is stopped, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to aggressively evacuate suspected coronavirus patients from Dharavi and other hotspots and put them in institutional quarantine, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

The densely populated Dharavi slum area here has reported close to 190 cases of coronavirus infection so far.

"Houses in Dharavi are very small and 10-12 people live in a house. Even if we advise home quarantine, the shortage of space defeats the purpose," he said.

The people who were in close contact with a COVID-19 patient would be evacuated so that further spread of the infection is stopped, Tope said.

"We have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi. We have agreed that home quarantine would not be helpful in Dharavi area where space shortage is a major challenge," he said.

Grounds of schools can be used for institutional quarantine shelters and authorities have already started working on arranging artificial oxygen supply in such places, Tope said.

"We can easily quarantine as many as 73,000 people. The total capacity of the state for isolation is around 1.55 lakh beds," the health minister said.

The "death percentage" among COVID-19 patients has now come down from seven to five which was a good sign, he added.

"Daily 13 per cent of people are getting better in Maharashtra alone. The state has so far carried out more than 90,000 tests to detect coronavirus infection. Today we performed as many as 7,112 tests."

"Still, we have decided to increase testing further for early detection," he said.

"Photo booths" for sample collection are operational in Kasturba Hospital and similar booths will be set up in other places, he said.

With these booths, the person collecting swab samples does not need to wear PPE kit, he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed Maharashtra to administer plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai on an experimental basis, Tope said.

He also debunked a mathematical model which has predicted that the number of coronavirus patients in the state would rise to 42,000 by April 30 from over 5,600 now.

"The plasma (a component of blood) of those who have recovered from coronavirus infection has some antibodies. If these people's plasma is used with utmost precaution, it has proven to be useful," he said.

Maharashtra had applied to the ICMR, seeking permission to try out the therapy.

"We have received permission from ICMR to carry out plasma therapy on an experimental basis," Tope said.

On the mathematical model which predicts 42,000 cases in the state by April end, the minister said, "The model is based on some scientific ground but it has taken the state's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases at 3.8.

"In fact, the rate is seven today. The model also assumes that the current situation would remain constant, which is again not correct. The number of infection hotspots in the state has come down from 14 to five," the health minister said.

The mortality rate is also falling, so people should ignore this model and not panic, Tope added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Dharavi
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp