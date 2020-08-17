STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai dams get 79 per cent storage for drinking water

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that if the rain continues for next few days, then they will lift out the 20 per cent imposed water cut soon.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:23 PM

Bhatsa dam near Mumbai

Bhatsa dam near Mumbai (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai have got 79 per cent of annual storage, claimed the city's civic body. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that in a week, the majority of its water supply dams will start overflowing.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that if the rain continues for next few days, then they will lift out the 20 per cent imposed water cut soon. In Ganesh festival season, the BMC will ensure the full water supply to the residence of the Mumbai.

There are six major dams that provide the drinking water to Mumbai. As per the BMC’s hydraulic department data, these dams have got the 79 per cent total storage this year against 94 per cent in 2019 and 90 per cent in 2018.

The Tusli and Vihar lakes are overflowing while remaining dams are closer to fill. Bhatsa dam has got 135 MTR water levels against 140 metre (MRT) in 2019 while Middle Vaitarana has got 280 MTR against 283 MTR in 2019.

The Tansa dam 127 MTR in this year season against 128 MTR in last year while 162 MTR in Modak Sagar this year against 163 MTR in last year. The Upper Vaitarana has 600 MTR level this year against 602 MTR last year.

This year, the total storage of all dams are 11,44,672 million litre water against 1,367061 Million-litre last year while 1,311708 MTR in 2018.

