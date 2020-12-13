STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai-based lensman Aaran Patel and his 'culture connect'

Photographer Aaran Patel talks about his recent series 'Double Exposure',  experimentation with various art forms such as music and what a 'syncretic India' means to him.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Photographer Aaran Patel

Photographer Aaran Patel (File photo| EPS)

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

A year after opening its doors in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, Method opened its second space in the city in Bandra. For its first exhibition, it zeroed in on photographer Aaran Patel and his Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb series.

The exhibit is one half of the show - Double Exposure - also featuring fellow photographer Linesh Desai's Oblivious. Known for its experimentation with various art forms such as music and interactive installations, it was natural that Method would have an equally eclectic artist like Patel as part of its opening show.

An educator and photographer, Patel believes that "the idea of India as a confluence of cultures, traditions and religions is being challenged".

Armed with his camera, he seeks to document this changing society. "I want to explore in the minutest detail the complicated questions around what is being valued, what is being carried forward, and what is new that is emerging through crises of personal and national identities," he says.

The small series of only six artworks focuses on everyday syncretism through shared architecture. In most of the images, one finds people across faiths and backgrounds enjoying themselves at historical monuments that mean different things to different people.

The images throw up elements of sharing and exchange between cultures, something that even trespasses religion and geography. The artist borrows the title from an idea that is distinctive to India - a meeting point of two rivers. In Patel’s view, "photography offers a chance to preserve and conserve" and this ongoing project does just that.

"This series is to focus on the syncretism that is so distinctive and unique to the subcontinent," says the lensman, who believes that MF Hussain also paid a fairly large amount of attention to syncretic India, celebrating the country's varied richness. The series draws from the rich legacy of different cultures and faiths that share so much, not in spite of, but because of their varied backgrounds.

Patel, who is currently pursuing his Master in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, US, also spent four years with Teach for India as a fellow and member of the organisation’s innovation cell. He used the time to photograph classrooms and communities around the country, besides extensively shooting handloom initiatives in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, for the last decade.

On his ongoing project, he says, "In spite of our digitally saturated lives, there are many theatres of history that are untapped and unexplored. I intend to continue photographing everyday syncretism and architectural symbols representing composite culture and borrowing, and exchange across religions. And I also think it would be interesting to explore these ideas by engaging with educational institutions and through popular culture."

Contemporary manifestations of syncretism are also fluid and dynamic, believes this artist who throws at you the events of the last few months in India as an apt example. For him, it is important to continue documenting aspects of Indian spaces and communities that represent our shared history.

"As I said earlier, this is an act of both preservation and exploration, given that there is no finality or resoluteness to our understanding of ourselves, our heritage and culture," says the artist, who also treats himself as an observer of changing conceptions of space in cities in India.

In fact, last year he collaborated with visual artist Jeff Nelson on an exhibition - Mumbai is Upgrading - that threw up some of the rarest and unimagined images of Maximum City. At the same time, the 20 digital artworks sought to conserve elements of the past and develop a landscape of parallel existence.

Close to 40 per cent of proceeds from the sale of prints from the present exhibition will go to Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a people’s campaign devoted to the universal values of the Constitution. Led by Harsh Mander, a human rights and peace worker, the organisation supports survivors of hate crimes and injustice with legal, social and livelihood help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaran Patel Double Exposure Method Art Space Linesh Desai
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp