New covid strain: BMC to trace all UK returnees of last one month

The BMC is going to contact each and every passenger who has arrived in Mumbai from the UK in the last one month, the official said.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

A street near the Gateway of India wears a deserted look during night curfew in Mumbai early Wednesday Dec. 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: People who have arrived in Mumbai from the UK in the last one month will be traced by the BMC in view of a new strain of the coronavirus being detected in the European country, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said citizens who have come to the city from the UK in the last one month (since November-end) should take proper care of their health and immediately contact its ward-level 'war room' if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19.

The new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain, the central and Maharashtra governments have come out with a new set of SOPs for people arriving from the UK, West Asia and some other countries.

The BMC is going to contact each and every passenger who has arrived in Mumbai from the UK in the last one month, the official said.

"We haven't yet received the list of the passengers and their contact details from the airport. We are hoping to get it tomorrow (Thursday). 

"Once received, we will contact each and every passenger," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told PTI.

ALSO READ: 745 international flyers quarantined after landing in Mumbai in two days

In a release, the BMC suggested that such passengers should get themselves medically checked by their family doctors or at the nearest BMC dispensary or hospital.

They should get their COVID-19 test done to clear any doubt and also follow protocols like proper use of face masks, regular hand hygiene and maintaining social distance, the civic body said.

"Do not panic, and if you develop any COVID-19-related symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath quickly approach the corporation's ward-level 'war room' and follow its health instructions," the BMC said in its appeal to the UK returned passengers.

According to civic officials, nearly 1,700 passengers have arrived in Mumbai from the UK and other parts of the world since Monday midnight.

