STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Bombay HC permits minor rape victim to abort 25-week pregnancy despite medical report not allowing

The court heard the girl's petition filed through her father, seeking permission to undergo medical termination of her 25-week pregnancy.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has permitted a 17-year-old rape victim to terminate her 25-week pregnancy despite a report submitted by the civic-run KEM Hospital here advising against the abortion.

A division bench of Justices KK Tated and Milind Jadhav gave the order on Tuesday while hearing the girl's petition filed through her father, seeking permission to undergo medical termination of her 25-week pregnancy.

As per the plea, the girl is a victim of rape and a case against the perpetrator is lodged at the Vakola police station in Mumbai. Provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act do not permit a woman to terminate pregnancy, if it has crossed 20 weeks and she will have to seek the high courts permission to do so.

The victim, in her plea seeking permission to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, said that her mental and physical health is at risk. The court last week directed the petitioner to appear before the medical board of the KEM Hospital in Mumbai for examination and sought a report from the board.

The board in its report advised against termination and said if the pregnancy is continued, a healthy baby could be delivered and the petitioner and her family could then decide if they want to care of the baby or put him/her up for adoption.

The board said the petitioner should be able to take care of the baby with psychological support and counselling.

However, the bench in its order noted that in the present case the pregnancy was caused by rape and hence, there is no doubt that continuance of this pregnancy "is causing a grave injury to the mental health of the petitioner".

Therefore, the court permitted the petitioner to undergo medical termination of the pregnancy. "In case the child is born alive during the termination procedure and if the petitioner and her parents are not willing or are not in a position to take responsibility of the baby, then the state government and the agencies concerned will have to assume full responsibility of the child, the court directed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai pregnancy KEM Hospital Bombay High Court
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp