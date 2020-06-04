Maharashtra COVID-19 cases up by 2,560 to 74,860; 122 die in one day

By PTI

MUMBAI: COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra spiked by 122 on Wednesday, the highest in a single day, including 49 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the death toll to 2,587, Health department said.

The number of cases shot up by 2,560 to 74,860, it said.

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 39,935, it said, adding that a total of 4,97,276 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 122 deaths, 60 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 49 from Mumbai alone," the statement said.

Pune city, another major hotspot, reported 19 more deaths in a day, it added.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking the case count to 43,262 and the number of fatalities to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours from various COVID facilities, taking the tally of recovered cases to 17,472, it said.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,373.

"27 of the 49 deceased had pre-existing underlying health conditions," the BMC said in a release.

A total of 795 new suspected patients have been admitted in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, as rains lashed parts of Mumbai and suburbs earlier in the day, the civic body has issued an advisory fearing a rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to the coronavirus infections.

"All citizens are requested not to ignore any fever and not to self-medicate," it said.

The civic body also asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat, and jaundice.

"All high-risk citizens having co-morbidities should continue to take their prescribed medicines and senior citizens take special care and not to go out of house," it said.

The civic body appealed to citizens to maintain premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles.

It also asked people to void outside food and to follow personal hygiene.

The MMR accounts for 56,794 coronavirus cases and 1,742 deaths, it stated.

The total number of cases in Pune Municipal Corporation limits now stands at 7,390 with 343 deaths, while the Aurangabad city has reported 1,609 cases and 83 fatalities, it said.

The case count for Solapur city stood at 973 and fatalities at 80.

Malegaon, a hotspot in Nashik district, did not report any fresh case or death on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, it had reported 762 cases and 58 deaths, it said.

The tally of cases in Nagpur city is 596 with 11 deaths.

601 cases with 27 fatalities have been recorded in Akola city till date.

The number of containment zones in Maharashtra now stands at 3,661.

The COVID 19 tally in Maharashtra: total cases 74,860, recoveries 32,329, deaths 2,587, active cases 39,935 and people tested 4,97,276.