STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases up by 2,560 to 74,860; 122 die in one day

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement said.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra spiked by 122 on Wednesday, the highest in a single day, including 49 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the death toll to 2,587, Health department said.

The number of cases shot up by 2,560 to 74,860, it said.

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 39,935, it said, adding that a total of 4,97,276 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 122 deaths, 60 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 49 from Mumbai alone," the statement said.

Pune city, another major hotspot, reported 19 more deaths in a day, it added.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking the case count to 43,262 and the number of fatalities to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours from various COVID facilities, taking the tally of recovered cases to 17,472, it said.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,373.

"27 of the 49 deceased had pre-existing underlying health conditions," the BMC said in a release.

A total of 795 new suspected patients have been admitted in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, as rains lashed parts of Mumbai and suburbs earlier in the day, the civic body has issued an advisory fearing a rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to the coronavirus infections.

"All citizens are requested not to ignore any fever and not to self-medicate," it said.

The civic body also asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat, and jaundice.

"All high-risk citizens having co-morbidities should continue to take their prescribed medicines and senior citizens take special care and not to go out of house," it said.

The civic body appealed to citizens to maintain premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles.

It also asked people to void outside food and to follow personal hygiene.

The MMR accounts for 56,794 coronavirus cases and 1,742 deaths, it stated.

The total number of cases in Pune Municipal Corporation limits now stands at 7,390 with 343 deaths, while the Aurangabad city has reported 1,609 cases and 83 fatalities, it said.

The case count for Solapur city stood at 973 and fatalities at 80.

Malegaon, a hotspot in Nashik district, did not report any fresh case or death on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, it had reported 762 cases and 58 deaths, it said.

The tally of cases in Nagpur city is 596 with 11 deaths.

601 cases with 27 fatalities have been recorded in Akola city till date.

The number of containment zones in Maharashtra now stands at 3,661.

The COVID 19 tally in Maharashtra: total cases 74,860, recoveries 32,329, deaths 2,587, active cases 39,935 and people tested 4,97,276.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Maharashtra Coronavirus Mumbai Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp