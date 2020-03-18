STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus outbreak: IIT Bombay shuts down campus, closes all activities till March 31

An IIT-B official said while the total intake of students is 11,000, many of them have already left the campus for various reasons.

Published: 18th March 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, IIT Bombay has announced a virtual shutdown of its campus at Powai here till March 31.

In the Tuesday night decision, the IIT-B decided to ask students to vacate hostels by March 20 evening.

"An emergency meeting of all heads of departments and other academic and administrative units was called on Tuesday to take stock of the situation on the campus, arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"This was particularly needed in view of the increasingly stringent measures being taken by MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and the state administration, to control the spread of the virus," said an official statement issued by Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, Indian Institute of Technology B.

COVID-19 LIVE | One more tested positive in Pune as India tally rise to 140

An IIT-B official said while the total intake of students is 11,000, many of them have already left the campus for various reasons.

"All academic activities of the Institute including research will be effectively closed till March 31," he said.

The statement said that since all departments will remain closed, students will not be allowed to enter the departments and academic areas.

"All laboratories and the Central Library will also remain closed," the director said, adding that nobody will be allowed to enter or exit the premises from March 21 onwards.

However, the institute has made some exemptions.

"Students in special circumstances because of which they cannot proceed home (international students and students having medical and other emergencies) must take special permission from the Dean (SA) to continue to remain in the hostel.

Limited messing facilitates may be available for such students whose stay is approved," Chaudhari added.

Maharashtra has reported total 42 COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Bombay Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Mumbai coronavirus cases
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp