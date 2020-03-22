STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus: Mumbai local trains to be closed for public, only 'essential service providers' allowed

While the local train services have never been halted, this will be first time that it will be restricted for the general people.

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cleaning staff members mop a platform of CSM Terminus in the wake of deadly coronavirus in Mumbai

Cleaning staff members mop a platform of CSM Terminus in the wake of deadly coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has finally decided to go for complete lockdown by suspending  the local train services in Mumbai for general public from March 22 to further order. The Konkan Divisional commissioner issued the order on Saturday informing the suspension of the local train services from March 22.

While the local train services have never been halted, this will be first time that it will be restricted for the general people. "Those, who are working for the essential services including government workers will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. At every station the ID card of people will be checked," stated a notification.

ALSO READ| Don't abandon pets because of coronavirus fear: Maharashtra minister

According to the notification, at every station there will be team of officers from police, GRP, revenue officer and health officer. "These teams will be deployed at the entrance and the exit of the stations. If there are loopholes to enter the stations, these locations will be also covered by deploying extra team of police and security guards. No one will be allowed to enter without verification and checking the ID card," stated in the notification. 

The health officer will be given thermal gun to check the temperature of the train's passengers. The revenue officer will check the ID card of the government staffers and make the note of it in his note book. The police will do do the verification and authenticity of the passengers. All the orders will be followed very is strictly.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State to have special control room, lockdown in Akola for two days

In Mumbai, more than 75 lakh people commute everyday by using these Mumbai lifeline local trains which stop at more than 125 stations which will be safeguarded by police and other security officers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Mumbai local trains Central Railway Western Railways Mumbai local coronavirus Mumbai trains lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp