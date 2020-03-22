Coronavirus: Mumbai local trains to be closed for public, only 'essential service providers' allowed

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has finally decided to go for complete lockdown by suspending the local train services in Mumbai for general public from March 22 to further order. The Konkan Divisional commissioner issued the order on Saturday informing the suspension of the local train services from March 22.

While the local train services have never been halted, this will be first time that it will be restricted for the general people. "Those, who are working for the essential services including government workers will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. At every station the ID card of people will be checked," stated a notification.

According to the notification, at every station there will be team of officers from police, GRP, revenue officer and health officer. "These teams will be deployed at the entrance and the exit of the stations. If there are loopholes to enter the stations, these locations will be also covered by deploying extra team of police and security guards. No one will be allowed to enter without verification and checking the ID card," stated in the notification.

The health officer will be given thermal gun to check the temperature of the train's passengers. The revenue officer will check the ID card of the government staffers and make the note of it in his note book. The police will do do the verification and authenticity of the passengers. All the orders will be followed very is strictly.

In Mumbai, more than 75 lakh people commute everyday by using these Mumbai lifeline local trains which stop at more than 125 stations which will be safeguarded by police and other security officers.