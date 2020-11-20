STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Leaders have problems, not people' with low-key Chhath celebrations: Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

A ban on public Chhath Puja celebrations and lockdown has been imposed in the state till November 30 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 20th November 2020

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday stated that it's the leaders who have problems with low-key Chhath celebrations and not the people. People are well informed about the current scenario and have been cooperating with the administration, she added.

A ban on public Chhath Puja celebrations and lockdown has been imposed in the state till November 30 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. As advised by BMC, small gatherings at home are allowed. "A meeting to review the preparations for the puja is scheduled to today. The plan will be similar to Ganesha Utsav and people are themselves understating the importance of staying home," the Mayor added.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings.

The Chhath Puja began with 'nahay khay' on Wednesday. Maharashtra had reported 5,011 new COVID cases, with 6,608 recoveries and 100 deaths on the day. While addressing the issue of the second coronavirus wave, the Mayor stated that the second wave of the coronavirus is not likely to happen as things are in control of the situation.

