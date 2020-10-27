STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police ban drones, paragliders in Mumbai skies

Section 144 empowers the police to issue prohibitory orders in cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Drone

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have issued a fresh order prohibiting the flying of drones and other remote-controlled or "micro-light aircraft" in the city for 30 days to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities during the festive season.

The order was issued on Monday under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and will be in force between October 30 and November 28, the police notification said.

"This is a routine order. There is no need for alarm. There is a section 144 order in place, it has just been extended," said a police official.

Diwali will be celebrated next month.

Notably, the order period covers the anniversary of the `26/11' 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

The order said that it was likely that terrorists and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote- controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or para gliders to target "VVIPs" and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order".

Restrictions were necessary to "prevent probable sabotage", it said.

"No flying activities" of drones and similar devices would be allowed,except for aerial surveillance by city police themselves or upon written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), the order said.

