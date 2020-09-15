STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Kangana seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for 'illegal' demolition

After the BMC demolished what it termed as illegal alterations at the "Queen" actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on September 9, Ranaut moved the high court.

Published: 15th September 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut,

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court to seek a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for "illegal" demolition at her bungalow.

After the BMC demolished what it termed as illegal alterations at the "Queen" actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on September 9, Ranaut moved the high court.

A division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla had stayed the demolition, saying that the civic body's actions seemed "malafide" (having dubious intentions).

In her amended plea, Ranaut alleged that the BMC's decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

Recently she has been "at loggerheads with the Government of Maharashtra regarding herviews over the handling of certain issues which impact the public in general," it added.

"The expression used by her has displeased certain quarters and caused angst in certain quarters particularly a political party which is a part of the government in Maharashtra," Ranaut's amended petition said.

"In view of various threats been given to the petitioner, including threats of harm if she entered Mumbai, thepetitioner was compelled to seek the assistance/security and was givenprotection by the Central Government in nature Y-plus category of CRPF security and the petitioner could only come to Mumbai under protection," it said.

The "same party" is also the ruling party in the BMC, the petition said, without naming the Shiv Sena.

The petition also contended that the Bollywood actor had sought the BMC's permission to carry out structural repairs at her bungalow, and the same was granted in 2018.

The BMC sent her a demolition notice on September 7 and gave her just 24 hours to respond, the petition said, adding that while she did respond in time, it was quick to reject her reply and on the very next day, BMC and police officers were "already present outside the bungalow".

Photos of the day showed that the BMC was ready with demolition equipmentearly in the morning, which proves that the civic body had malafide intentions and ulterior motives to demolish the bungalow, the petition claimed.

The plea urged the court to declare the BMC's action as illegal and direct the civic body and its "concerned officials" to pay her Rs 2 crore in damages.

The court is slated to hear the matter on September 22.

The demolition at Ranaut's bungalow had followed her public spat with the Shiv Sena over her statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Bombay High Court BMC illegal demolition case Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp