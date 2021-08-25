STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Youth Congress leader resigns after appointment of 'non-political, inexperienced person'

This comes following the appointment of Zeeshan Siddiqui as the Mumbai Youth Congress President and Thakur as the working president on August 15, 2021.

Published: 25th August 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Expressing dismay at the appointment of a "non-political and inexperienced" person for the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President, Mumbai Youth Congress Working President Suraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday tendered resignation from the party.

This comes following the appointment of Zeeshan Siddiqui as the Mumbai Youth Congress President and Thakur as the working president on August 15, 2021.

In his resignation letter, Thakur stated, "The recent decision has disappointed me a lot and I am totally uncomfortable in working with the non-political and inexperienced person in the key organisation of Congress."

He further expressed disappointment, stating that his hard work and dedication has been sidelined.

"I hope you understand the dismay of a normal Karyakarta who feels neglected while the topshop's are been considered, who've lesser experience in the organisation than me," said Thakur in his resignation letter.

Thakur stated that he has worked as the "foot soldier" of Congress, and added, "Coming from a middle-class family, growing up in the slums of Mumbai I joined Congress pony during my college days as a member of NSUI in 2007, working hard and dedicated for several years."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress Suraj Singh Thakur Congress Zeeshan Siddiqui
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp