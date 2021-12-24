STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Over 4,000 children found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city: Maharashtra Council told

A nutrition rehabilitation centre was set up at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai on August 20 to provide medication to bring the children out of acute malnutrition.

Published: 24th December 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Malnutrition

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: More than 4,000 children were found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, this year till August, a Maharashtra minister has told the state Legislative Council.

Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur gave this information in the Upper House of the state legislature on Thursday while responding to a question asked by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap.

"As on August this year, 4,194 children were found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city. Maximum cases were found in Dharavi, Malvani, Mankhurd and Govandi areas," she said.

A nutrition rehabilitation centre was set up at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai on August 20 to provide medication to bring the children out of acute malnutrition.

Other schemes are also being implemented to improve the health of the malnourished children and their mothers, Thakur added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Council Mumbai Mumbai Malnutrition
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp