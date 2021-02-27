Hrithik Roshan appears before Mumbai Police to record statement in online impersonation case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner here to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake e-mails in his name to Kangana Ranaut, an official said.

Roshan reached the commissioner's office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am, he said.

"The actor appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials," he added.

Roshan was summoned by the CID of the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement, the official said.

The actor had filed a complaint in 2016 alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail id.