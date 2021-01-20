STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sex racket busted in Mumbai; Eight models rescued, three persons held

Police have busted a high-profile flesh trade racket at a plush hotel in Mumbai and rescued eight models from there.

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have busted a high-profile flesh trade racket at a plush hotel in Mumbai and rescued eight models from there, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific information, the police's Crime Intelligence Unit conducted a raid on the hotel located near the Juhu beach in western suburbs on Tuesday, he said.

During the raid, the police rescued eight models who were being forced into prostitution, the official said.

The police also arrested three persons for allegedly pushing the models into flesh trade, he said.

