Mumbai traffic cop caught accepting bribe from food delivery person

The assistant police inspector apprehended the delivery person for road normas violation and demanded Rs 2000 to give his vehicle back.

Published: 30th June 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 11:58 AM

police, bribe

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old traffic policeman was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a food delivery person in Mumbai, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday.

The assistant police inspector apprehended the delivery boy on Sunday in Kandivali area for road norms violation and brought his two-wheeler to Dahisar traffic police station, the ACB said in a release.

The policeman told the person that a fine of Rs 8,000 was already pending against his vehicle.

He then allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 from the person if he wanted his vehicle back, it said.

The delivery boy approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused on Tuesday while accepting the money from him, the ACB said.

Anti Corruption Bureau ACB food delivery bribery Mumbai Traffic Police
