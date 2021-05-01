STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for raping six-year-old girl in Mumbai's Oshiwara

According to the police, the victim and the accused are the residents of the same building and the minor girl had gone to play when the incident occurred.

Published: 01st May 2021 11:25 AM

By ANI

MUMBAI: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old minor girl in Mumbai on April 29, the police informed on Friday. A case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station. According to the police, the victim and the accused are the residents of the same building.

The police said that the minor girl had gone to play when the incident occurred. "The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the police said.

"The minor girl would often go downstairs to play. However, on the day of the incident, the girl returned crying and she was bleeding," it said. The investigation into the matter is underway.

