Actress Salma Agha's handbag snatched by motorbike-borne men; she alleges delay in FIR filing

She was travelling in an auto- rickshaw from her bungalow to a chemist shop in suburban Versova in the early hours of Saturday when the incident happened.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI" Veteran actress-singer Salma Agha's handbag containing mobile phones and other valuables was snatched by two motorbike-borne thieves here, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the 65-year-old actress told the police she was travelling in an auto- rickshaw from her bungalow to a chemist shop in suburban Versova in the early hours of Saturday when the two men riding a high-end motorbike snatched her handbag and fled.

Immediately after the incident, she approached the Versova police station, but no FIR was registered, Agha claimed.

The actress told PTI, "There were two mobile phones, some cash, keys and other items in my bag. After I reached (police station) with a complaint, an officer told me it will take three hours to file an FIR. My case was not registered. Today, I informed the Mumbai Police via Twitter (about the incident)."

"This was not first such incident in the locality. Earlier, too, similar crimes have been reported. Both the accused were on a high-end motorbike and a police `nakabandi' (blockade) was in place near the spot where the incident took place," she said.

Asked about the delay in registering the FIR, a senior official of the Versova police station said, "We register FIR the same day (of an incident), but the actress said she did not have time and will come later. We approached her again, but she did not turn up. We will lodge the FIR once she comes to the police station."

