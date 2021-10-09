STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boy injured in leopard attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; eighth such incident in area in month

After being attacked by the leopard, Darshan cried for help and his friends rushed to rescue him.

A leopard caught on camera trap in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Maharashtra

A leopard caught on camera trap in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Maharashtra. (Photo| SGNP website)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a leopard at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, police said on Saturday. This is the eighth such attack in the area by a leopard within a month, they said.

"The latest incident took place around 9 pm on Friday at unit number 13 of Aarey Colony, when the boy, Darshan Dravid, was walking with his friends in the area," a police official said. After being attacked by the leopard, Darshan cried for help and his friends rushed to rescue him.

The feline left him and disappeared into the forest, he said, adding that the boy suffered injuries on his neck, mouth and head. Dravid was taken to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital for further treatment, the official said.

