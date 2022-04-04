STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey advises people on internet safety, seeks dedicated cyber laws

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday advised people on internet safety to carry out online transactions.

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By PTI

Speaking in a special session on cyber security at the Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC), he said people should use secure internet protocol, antivirus, firewalls etc and they must avoid clicking on suspicious mails and malicious links.

He said there was a lack of dedicated laws on cyber crimes as the IT Act does not have enough provisions, while nations like USA and UK have specific laws since the 1990s.

He also said even junior officials like sub inspectors and head constables must be given the power to probe such crimes.

India needed separate laws on privacy and data protection, the CP said, and advised people against storing personal data or images in digital vaults or cloud.

He also said his department is looking at the feasibility of extending 'Sunday Street' over a complete lane from Versova, Bandra and Colaba for citizens.

