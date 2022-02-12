STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Commuters of Central Railways' local can now watch movies, TV shows during journey

SugarBox Networks CEO Rohit Paranjpe said that Mumbaikars spend a large portion of their time travelling, there is a need to ensure they have access to uninterrupted digital connectivity.

Published: 12th February 2022

Commuters board a crowded train as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains

Commuters board a crowded train as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With the new initiative, Central Railway and SugarBox Networks called the 'Content on Demand' service in local trains, passengers can enjoy watching movies, TV shows, and news for free while traveling, the Indian railways official said.

According to an official, passengers' journeys will now be full of entertainment. Lakhs of people travel daily in Mumbai local train. To make travel more attractive and convenient, Central Railway has started 'Content on Demand' service in local trains from Friday.

Central Railways GM Anil Kumar Lahoti said that the division is the backbone of public transport in Mumbai. "We witness footfalls of 45 lakh passengers daily across our suburban network during pre-COVID times. Often, for commuters, this travel time is an opportunity to spend uninterrupted time on their devices. And if we could empower them simply by integrating technology into our services, then it could strengthen our goal to stay future-forward and customer-centric," Lahoti said.

Speaking about creating solutions for Central Railway, SugarBox Networks co-founder and CEO Rohit Paranjpe said that Mumbaikars spend a large portion of their time travelling, there is a need to ensure they have access to uninterrupted digital connectivity during transit. "Through this partnership, we aim to make Mumbai a stellar example of in-transitconnectivity and make it a digitally equipped travel line," he added.

This service is completely free, passengers will not have to pay any extra charge for the service. Apart from watching entertainment shows, passengers can shop without spending internet data. To enjoy the free service, travellers will have to download the 'Sugarbox app'.

With the help of Central Railway and Sugarbox Networks, this service has started only in 10 local trains of Central Railway, however, in the coming few months this service will be started in all trains, officials said. Sugarbox will not charge anything, it is free, no network hassle, passengers can listen and watch movies, serials, news snd songs without any interruption, it added.

