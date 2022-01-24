STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Detection rate rises to 75 per cent in 2021 in Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar region near Mumbai

Police Commissioner Sadanand Date said that the rise has come up about with the available manpower in the commissionerate that was formed in 2020.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissioner Sadanand Date

Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissioner Sadanand Date (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

THANE: The crime detection rate of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissonerate, which covers parts of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, has gone up from 67 per cent in 2017 to 75 per cent in 2021, Commissioner Sadanand Date said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference to present the annual performance report of the units under him, Date said that the rise has come up about with the available manpower in the commissionerate that was formed in 2020.

"The crime detection rate has increased from 67 per cent in 2017 to 75 per cent in 2021. There is an increase of 134 per cent in action against illegal activities during this period. The statistics will improve further. After all, Rome was not built in a day," he said.

Of the 1,341 cases registered in MBVV police limits, 849 resulted in convictions, the commissioner said. The value of property stolen stood at Rs 25.34 crore, and recovery of loot stood at 46 per cent or Rs 11.74 crore, while cases under 498A of IPC had gone up from 88 in 2017 to 270 in 2021, Date informed.

As many as 84 foreign nationals were held for illegal stay, and 21 have been deported this year, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadanand Date Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police MBVV police Vasai Virar crime rate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp