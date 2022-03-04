STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Only five per cent of fully vaccinated Omicron patients in Mumbai needed hospitalization: Data

On the other hand, among those who had not taken a single dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines and who caught Omicron, more than 17 per cent had to be hospitalized.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Omicron.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Only five per cent of the fully vaccinated persons who caught the Omicron variant infection in Mumbai needed hospitalization, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest sample data.

On the other hand, among those who had not taken a single dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines and who caught Omicron, more than 17 per cent had to be hospitalized.

In the tenth round of genome sequencing -- needed to detect Omicron patients -- 376 samples were sent by the civic authorities.

Of these, 237 were from Mumbai, and all patients were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant.

Of these, 128 patients had taken both the doses, and only seven of them had to be hospitalized, including one in ICU while another needed oxygen support.

But of 103 patients who had not taken a single shot of the vaccine, 18 needed hospitalization, the BMC said.

Two of them required oxygen support, while one was admitted to ICU.

Mumbai saw its peak Omicron infection in early January, with 20,971 cases being recorded on January 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp